Chelsea FC, Man United keen on signing David Alaba - report

Thursday 21 January 2021, 08:30 UK
Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Premier League duo Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in the Austria international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that La Liga giants Real Madrid are currently the favourites to sign Alaba on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season when the defender’s contract at Bayern Munich will expire.

According to the same story, Paris Saint-Germain are also ready to compete with Chelsea FC and Manchester United to sign the 28-year-old versatile defender.

The report goes on to add that Alaba is set to become a free agent when the Bundesliga season finishes but the Bayern full-back hasn’t decided his next move – yet.

Kicker claim that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are hoping to lure Alaba to the Premier League following his successful stint at Bayern.

The Austrian defender is capable of playing at centre-half, right-back, left-back and in the middle of the park.

Alaba has scored 32 times in 408 games in all competitions over the past 11 years at Bayern Munich.

The Austria international has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and two Champions League crowns.

