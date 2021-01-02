Chelsea FC could be set to battle with AC Milan for the signature of Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan this month, according to reports in France.

French outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues have “confirmed” their interest in signing the 20-year-old defender in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Simakan is set to leave the Ligue 1 club this month, with Nice also said to be interested in the French defender.

Simakan has been a regular fixture in the Strasbourg team this season and he has scored one goal and made one assist in 17 Ligue 1 games.

The same story claims that Strasbourg are aiming to get a transfer fee of at least £13.5m for the defender if they are to let him leave this month.

The report also says that AC Milan are also interested in Simakan, with the Serie A side still keen on the defender after failing to sign him in a £12.5m deal last summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League, losing three times during that run.

