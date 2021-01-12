Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC midfielder Billy Gilmour

Frank Lampard says Billy Gilmour is pushing for a more regular place in the Chelsea FC team following his good form when called upon.

The 19-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 4-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

Gilmour had been breaking into the first team under Lampard last season but his rise to prominence was hampered by a serious knee injury he sustained in the summer months.

The Scottish midfielder is now working on getting himself back to full fitness as he bids to prove himself as worthy of a regular spot in the Chelsea FC team this season.

Lampard was delighted by Gilmour’s performance in the cup clash on Sunday and he is expecting to see more from the midfielder in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “I think Billy is pushing [for a regular run in the first team] and has been since he made his breakthrough last season against top-level opposition.

“His injury came soon after that but from those moments I knew Billy would be a very, very good player for this club, to say the least.

“Today [against Morecambe], he came in, his attitude was good, he moved the ball well. When you talk about the academy players, people talk about the youth of this squad.

“But also the youth of this squad are performing very well for us. We can’t ask them to be absolutely consistent and killers like other players in the league.

“That will come but at the moment I think their own contributions are good.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Friday when they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The west London side are aiming to improve their form in the Premier League after having won just one of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them in ninth place in the table.

