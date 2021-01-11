‘I just work hard every day’: Billy Gilmour aims to impress Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Billy Gilmour has vowed to continue to work hard to impress Frank Lampard as he bids to earn a spot in the Chelsea FC team in the coming weeks and months.

The midfielder earned rave reviews last season after breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge and making 11 appearances in all competitions.

Gilmour has only recently recovered from a serious knee injury and he is now looking to impress Lampard as he bids to earn a regular spot in the team at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season but has made two top-flight appearances from the bench for Lampard’s side this term.

The Scot has now revealed his desire to do what he can to impress Lampard in the coming weeks and months as he bids to earn more first-team appearances.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s clash with Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday, Gilmour said: “I’ve enjoyed my own pathway.

“Of course, I need to get more first team experience but I’m still young, I’m still learning and there’s plenty of time for that.

“I just work hard every day in training and try to take my opportunities. I love being around the boys, I love training with team and I love working with the gaffer so hopefully that just continues.”

Gilmour also reflected on his long-term injury setback earlier in the year.

“It was difficult,” he said. “After having the operation, I just missed football so much and wanted to get back as quickly as possible. I’d never had that time away from it before and especially during lockdown, I couldn’t really do anything.

“I had just moved into my own place and you want to do stuff around the house but you can’t when you’ve only got one leg and you’re hopping around on crutches.

“It was the worst feeling ever but the physios really helped me a lot to get my leg and knee stronger.

“I still need to keep on top of the exercises to make sure the knee stays mobile and strong but it’s completely fine now.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Friday night when they travel to face Fulham in the top flight.

The Blues are aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League after a run of three games without a win left them down in ninth place in the table.

