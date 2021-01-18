Frank Lampard has insisted that Callum Hudson-Odoi will get plenty of playing time in the coming months at Chelsea FC.

The England international started on the bench for Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday night and only came on to play the final 15 minutes of the Premier League clash.

The 20-year-old has found his first team opportunities to be somewhat limited this season, with Hudson-Odoi having only made two Premier League starts for the west London side.

Hudson-Odoi scored a goal and notched up an assist as he helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 4-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round earlier this month.

Chelsea FC are now preparing for their trip to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night, and Lampard insists that Hudson-Odoi is close to breaking back into the starting line-up.

Speaking in an interview after Saturday’s game, Lampard said: “There has been a real uplift in Callum’s form recently and that is part of his development.

“Now he’s going by people and showing a lot of confidence. He had to get over a serious injury last season.

“Hakim [Ziyech] gives us something different, he was outstanding in the period he was fit when we were on a really good run, Christian [Pulisic] always is a big threat.

“When those three are fit there’s normally one who can’t start the game, but they must come on and impact the game because you generally make substitutions with wingers.

“I had Leicester in mind, I’ll have to see how the players react in the next day or two, but in this busy period the players will have to accept sometimes being an impact.

“Callum is very exciting at the minute, he’s approaching it all the right way and he’ll get many, many minutes.”

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game for the Blues in the 78th minute at Craven Cottage as Chelsea FC returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Blues will take on Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip