Christian Pulisic issues Chelsea FC rallying cry after Man City defeat

Christian Pulisic has urged his Chelsea FC team-mates not to dwell on their defeat by Manchester City as they bid to turn their stuttering form around.

The west London side went down 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they struggled to contain the visitors in the first half.

Manchester City raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ben Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea FC were able to pull a goal back after half-time thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s effort, but the Blues were unable to get themselves back into the game.

Their defeat by City marks a poor run of form for the Blues in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard’s men having only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they welcome Morecambe to Stamford Bridge in the third round.

And Pulisic has underlined the importance of the Blues bouncing back as soon as possible.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after Sunday’s loss, Pulisic said: “We’re in a tough period.

“It’s going to happen to everyone at times and we’ve been in these situations ourselves before.

“We have a game next week where we need to start turning it around because we do need to start getting results quickly.

“We’ll watch this game back, look at it as a team and see what we can improve on. It’s not going to be easy but we need to show character now.

“We have some games coming up where we need to turn it around quickly and start putting together a run of results.”

Chelsea FC’s next Premier League game is a trip to Fulham on Friday 15 January.

