Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel admits Christian Pulisic decision was ‘unfair’

Thomas Tuchel admits it was “unfair” for him to start Christian Pulisic on the bench for Chelsea FC’s clash against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Tuchel has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having been appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor on Monday and he was swiftly moved into the dugout for Wednesday’s goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic came off the bench to play the final 14 minutes of the Premier League clash in west London but he was unable to help the Blues conjure a winner.

Tuchel coached Pulisic during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund and after the game he explained why he had opted not to start the USA international on Wednesday night.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “Christian for sure I know very well what he is capable of. He had a big input.

“It was unfair today to not start him. I told him it was only because I know what he could bring from the bench because I know him, I’m not sure what the others can do from the bench.

“He’s a player that can start for us but can absolutely change things for us also from the bench.

“He did amazing and at half-time he told me I pronounced Azpi’s name wrong and he helped me with that. That was a big help!”

Pulisic will be hoping to be in the starting line-up on Sunday when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC, who have only won once in their last five outings in the Premier League, are currently in ninth place in the table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City in the English top flight.

