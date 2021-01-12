Frank Lampard: Chelsea FC defender could be sent out on loan

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Fikayo Tomori could end up being sent out on loan during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign under Lampard last season as he made 22 Premier League appearances to help the Blues finish in fourth place in the table.

However, with the arrival of Thiago Silva in the summer transfer window, Tomori has found his first-team opportunities to be much more restricted this season.

The defender is yet to start a game in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this term and he has only made a total of four appearances in all competitions.

Tomori came on to play the final 10 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon as the Blues progress through with a comfortable victory.

The Chelsea FC boss was asked about Tomori’s situation after the game, and he hinted that he could be sent out on loan this month.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Lampard said: “The situation with Fikayo is open at the moment.

“There’s a possibility that he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else but that has to be right solution for him and the club.

“He was part of my thinking to start today but we’re looking at that.

“His attitude has been fantastic in terms of training every day and how he is because it’s not easy when we have five centre-backs at the club.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Friday night when they take on Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip