Frank Lampard is confident that it won’t be long before Timo Werner discovers his top form for Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC side since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner has so far scored four goals and made four assists in 16 Premier League games for the Blues, and he has started all of the club’s top-flight games this season apart from their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

The 24-year-old has not scored for Chelsea FC since the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in early November.

However, Chelsea FC boss Lampard has insisted that he is not concerned about Werner’s lack of goals in recent games and he is backing him to come good.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said: “Every player goes through tough times in front of goal and I always found that work at the training ground was the only way to turn that.

“It’s about simple work, repetition of finishing, which Timo is doing now, and when you work like that then it’s a matter of time.

“His natural attributes will get him in front of goal, get him away from defenders and get him those chances again. The beauty is that he’s been getting chances because that’s definitely a positive.

“If his confidence is low from missing a couple, that’s only natural and it’s my job to help push him in a positive direction. I feel the goals will come.”

Werner will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Lampard continued: “City will be a different game but we are a possession-based team and we usually have the lion’s share of possession.

“We have generally found some low-block teams against us over the last period that we haven’t broken down well enough when actually we were earlier in the season so there are little tweaks we need to make to that.

“Timo’s attributes can be very powerful on the counter-attack but there are lots of things that we need in the game against Manchester City on and off the ball.

“He’s always a huge weapon on that and I think he will become a huge weapon against low blocks as well.

“It’s not that he can’t play against that – he’s sharp and he can finish so sometimes the onus is on us to get the ball into the right areas.”

Chelsea FC are currently outside of the top four in the Premier League after having won just one of their last five top-flight outings.

