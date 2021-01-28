Steven Gerrard sends message to Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC sacking

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is “gutted” for Frank Lampard after his England team-mate was sacked by Chelsea FC this week.

Lampard was shown the door at Stamford Bridge on Monday after a poor run of form caused Chelsea FC to slip down the Premier League table.

The Blues hierarchy have already brought in German head coach Thomas Tuchel as Lampard’s replacement as they look to turn around their form in the top flight.

Lampard guided Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season in his first full campaign in charge, but the west London side struggled to produce consistent performances last term.

Now, Lampard’s former team-mate at international level and Rangers boss Gerrard has had his say on the Blues’ decision to sack the ex-midfielder this week.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro: “I’m gutted for Frank, a friend of mine and someone I respect greatly.

“Knowing the guy he’ll be back before no time. He’ll dust himself down and get ready to get back involved. He’ll use this time to spend with his family.

“I’m disappointed for him, I thought it was a very swift exit on the back of a positive result at the weekend. But I don’t the details, I don’t know the relationships inside the club.

“But I did think it was an opportunity for Chelsea to reach out and support him during this tough period of results rather than do what they’ve done.

“But Chelsea have got history for that so it was no surprise.”

Chelsea FC, who have not won the title since 2017, are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

After that, Tuchel will prepare his side for their trip to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday 4 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip