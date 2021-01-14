Billy Gilmour has revealed that he models large parts of his game on former Chelsea FC midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The Scottish teenager has earned a reputation as one of Chelsea FC’s most exciting young players since having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour earned lots of praise for his performances in the middle of the park for the Blues last season before his campaign was cut short by a knee injury.

The 19-year-old is now working his way back to full fitness and he played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Gilmour will now be aiming to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to prove himself as worthy of a place in the side under Lampard.

And the midfielder has now revealed that he sees Fabregas as one of his footballing idols.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Gilmour said: “When I was watching Cesc, it was all about his forward passes to the striker, whether that was a lofted pass, a clipped ball or just a simple through ball.

“He was one of the best at doing that, especially at Chelsea, and I want to add that more to my own game, but it comes first of all from being aware of what’s around you.

“He speaks a lot about the boys because he obviously used to be here but it’s always nice seeing a top midfielder like that comment on your game.”

Last March, Fabregas commented on Gilmour’s performance in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool FC.

Fabregas said: “Personality on the ball, intelligence in his decision making, always making angles to offer himself and has that bit of aggression in him which is very important specially in the Premier League.

“When you have the quality but also the desire, the work ethic and the intelligence, then is when you can see real potential in a young player. He has all of that.”

Chelsea FC are in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Fulham in the top flight.

