Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that he has not been surprised to see the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggle to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League at Chelsea FC.

The Germany internationals both signed for Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window and they have been aiming to adapt to life in the Premier League following their moves.

Werner, 24, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season but has not yet hit the heights he will have been hoping for since his move from RB Leipzig.

Havertz, 21, has also been gradually adapting to life at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the new season.

Both players will be hoping to play a key role in the second half of the season as Chelsea FC look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Now, their fellow countryman Gundogan has insisted that he has not been surprised that it has taken his compatriots a little bit of time to adapt to life in England.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon, Gundogan said: “They [Chelsea FC] have two new German players who have tried to adapt as well as possible.

“In general, I think it’s not easy to adapt quickly to the Premier League when you come from a different country and now with the situation going on I think it’s just even harder.

“So I think it’s quite normal that they are struggling a little bit, but they both have incredible talent and I’m sure they will both be able to prove it in this league.”

Chelsea FC will take on Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

