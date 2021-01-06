Glenn Hoddle reacts to Chelsea FC’s alarming drop in form

Glenn Hoddle has urged Chelsea FC to give Frank Lampard time to get things right at the club following the Blues’ drop in form.

The west London side struggled to produce consistent form in the Premier League over the Christmas period as they dropped down the top-flight table.

Chelsea FC are now down in ninth place in the Premier League table and find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC after having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

Lampard’s side were comprehensively beaten by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when they lost 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men to further dent their title hopes.

The pressure will mount on Lampard in the coming weeks if he is unable to turn around the Blues’ stuttering form in the top flight.

However, former England manager Hoddle feels that the Chelsea FC board must give Lampard the time he needs to get things right at the west London club.

Writing in his column for the London Evening Standard, Hoddle said: “He has to be given time.

“It is a work in progress at Chelsea. They are falling short against the top teams and they have to find a way mentally to overcome that.

“They look better against the lesser teams but at the moment they look as if they are not quite ready to really win the league.

“They have talent in the squad but it is going to take some time, they are going to go through these rough patches. That is the process of building a side.”

Chelsea FC will take on Morecambe in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip