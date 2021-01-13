Callum Hudson-Odoi sends Chelsea FC message to Frank Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi has vowed to keep working hard as he looks to hold down a regular spot in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC team this season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has found his first team opportunities to be limited this season and he has only started a total of two games in the Premier League this term.

However, he has been working hard behind the scenes at Cobham as he bids to try and hold down a regular spot in Lampard’s team.

Hudson-Odoi has scored two goals and made one assist in his last two appearances for the Blues and he played 80 minutes of Chelsea FC’s FA Cup win over Morecambe at the weekend.

The England international is now determined to step his game up and prove to Lampard that he is worthy of a regular place in the starting line-up.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Hudson-Odoi said: “Nobody is a perfect player.

“There are always flaws and you want to keep improving every day. I want to keep working hard and learning every day.

“I want to keep educating myself whether it’s at home watching clips or just learning under the manager.

“He knows what to do and he knows what is right for me and how to play so I want to keep learning under him and working hard.

“Every time I get on the pitch or in training, I want to give my best every time. I want to give 110 per cent in the match.

“I want to always make sure that I’m ready. The best way you train is the best way you play in a game.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Fulham in a game that had originally been scheduled for Friday night.

The Blues are currently outside of the top four after having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

