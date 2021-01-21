Sky Sports pundit: These two summer Chelsea FC signings have struggled

Jamie Redknapp believes that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz’s struggles this season are playing a large part in Chelsea FC’s recent dip in form.

The pair both arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard moved to bolster his attacking options ahead of his second season in charge.

Werner joined from RB Leipzig, while Havertz signed for the west London side from fellow Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen.

However, neither of the Germany internationals have been able to produce consistent form so far this season under Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC suffered a further blow to their Premier League title hopes on Tuesday night when they were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking after the game, former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp gave his verdict on the Blues’ struggles.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “You bring in lots of new players, it’s like you’re a kid in a candy shop, you’ve got all the players but who do you pick and where do you play them?

“Players that come in from another country, you’re hoping they’re going to hit the ground running.

“[Kai] Havertz and [Timo] Werner just haven’t. They were two star signings, they’ve struggled.

“There are one or two things that I look at and this will upset Frank more than anything because he was as hard-working a player as I’ve ever seen. But one or two of them are a little bit soft.

“You never want to be labelled a soft team, one that doesn’t run enough, that doesn’t work hard, win individual battles.

“That can boil down to confidence, but I look at that team right now and there are one or two of them that are just doing enough and they can’t just do enough playing for Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will attempt to get back to winning ways when they take on Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

After that, Lampard’s men will face Wolves at home in the Premier League on Wednesday night next week.

