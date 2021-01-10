Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC plan for Kai Havertz questioned

Kai Havertz’s former manager Peter Bosz has questioned Frank Lampard’s plan for the German at Chelsea FC.

Havertz has been adapting to life at Chelsea FC after having left Bosz’s Bayer Leverkusen side to sign for the Blues in the summer transfer window.

Most Chelsea FC fans would accept that the 21-year-old is yet to hit top gear for the Blues this season and he has only managed to score one goal in 15 Premier League games so far.

Havertz has made a total of 26 appearances for the Blues in all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and making one assist.

Now, his former boss at Leverkusen Bosz has questioned the way Lampard has been handling the Germany international since his move to the club.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Bosz said: “As for Kai, I can see why Chelsea brought him in but I cannot yet see the exact idea Frank Lampard has for him.

“It’s really good that he protects him in the press, though. But in the end, you must deliver, you must score goals and make goals.

“For a €100m transfer you must play, and he isn’t.”

Havertz could be involved when Chelsea FC take on Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are then in Premier League action when they face Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip