Frank Lampard issues update on Chelsea FC star N’Golo Kante

Frank Lampard has confirmed that N’Golo Kante will not be fit for Chelsea FC’s FA Cup clash with Luton Town on Sunday.

The French midfielder has not featured for the Blues since the 3-1 defeat by Manchester City at the start of January and he won’t be ready for the fourth-round cup clash this weekend.

Kante has been working on his rehabilitation at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training ground in recent days, and although Lampard is hoping to have the midfielder back available for selection in the coming days, he stopped short of placing a date on his return.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said: “N’Golo is not fit and won’t be available.

“He’s working outside on his own with the physios at the moment and we hope to have him back as soon as possible.

“We will have to see with N’Golo, as we don’t want to rush him, but we hope to have him back by next week.”

Lampard did also confirm that striker Olivier Giroud is back available for selection again for the clash against Luton after he recovered from an ankle problem.

He said: “Olivier is fit. He trained with us today and he’s fine for the weekend.”

Chelsea FC are looking to return to winning ways when they host Luton on Sunday after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League in midweek.

The Blues are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

