Frank Lampard makes admission about Chelsea FC’s ‘difficult period’

Frank Lampard has insisted that he is fully focused on helping Chelsea FC to get out of their “difficult period” following the 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The Blues were beaten by the Foxes at the King Power Stadium as they slumped to their sixth defeat of the season to further hamper their hopes of challenging for a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC have now lost three of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them well off the pace in the title race and firmly in mid-table.

The pressure is likely to ramp up on Blues boss Lampard in the coming weeks unless he is unable to reverse his side’s stuttering form to help them climb the table again.

Former England international Lampard, however, has insisted that he is not worried about his own personal situation and is instead fully focused on helping Chelsea FC to recover their form.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after Tuesday night’s defeat, Lampard said: “I can’t get caught up in what the reaction will be.

“I took this job knowing there will be difficult times. We had a ban, we had young players, at the minute we have new players and we can see they are striving for form and to be settled into this team.

“We just have to fight. Everything was rosy in mid-November but it’s not so rosy now.

“We are not the only team to suffer and I’m not the only manager to be put under this sort of pressure. The lucky thing for me is that I’m good at handling the pressure.

“I don’t like that we are not winning games, I want everyone to be talking about how we are moving towards the top of the league like we were a month ago.

“I just have to concern myself with getting us out of this difficult period.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip