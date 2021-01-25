Frank Lampard issues update on Kai Havertz for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard has insisted that he is unconcerned by Kai Havertz’s slow start to life as a Chelsea FC player.

The Germany international has struggled to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the west London side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Havertz has so far only managed to score one goal and make two assists in 16 Premier League games this season and has failed to produce consistent performances for the Blues.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to step his game up in the coming weeks and months as Chelsea FC look to turn around their stuttering form and climb the Premier League table.

However, Lampard has insisted that he is not worried about Havertz’s struggles at the west London side since his big-money move back in September.

Speaking in an interview before Chelsea FC’s FA Cup clash with Luton Town, Lampard said: “I can officially say from working with Kai that desire is absolutely not part of the issue.

“Is he as confident right now, at this minute, as he can be or will be? No, because he is having a tough moment, as are other members of the squad.

“Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah are players who were here at a similar age to Kai. They went away and took time and came back, and now they are absolute Premier League legends.

“I don’t want to build Kai up and put that pressure on his shoulders, but there clearly has to be a time with young players who come to this league, where people have to give them time, patience and sometimes a little bit of wriggle room.

“It’s not that everything will just happen in a few months or in one performance. ‘He has a style that maybe when things aren’t coming off, people want to jump on. I’ve seen players like that over the years, some amazingly talented players.

“But, let me tell you, his desire, the ground he covers in games is big, the data and the stats are big, and he needs time because we’ve seen this story so many times with players.

“I know him well, he’s a good lad and my job is to coach him like I coach the young players that came through last year in this team and made real names for themselves, to keep improving him.

“And now is the time to give him confidence and show my support for him and he’s got my absolute support.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are aiming to get their season back on track, with Chelsea FC having only won one of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them in ninth place in the table.

