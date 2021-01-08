‘I’m confident in what I’m doing’: Chelsea FC star sends message to Frank Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi has vowed to keep working hard to earn a regular spot in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC team.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the first team at Stamford Bridge this season and he has only started two of Chelsea FC’s 17 games in the Premier League this term.

However, Hudson-Odoi has been featuring more regularly of late and he has scored one goal and made one assist in his last three outings for Lampard’s men.

The England international has scored four goals and made one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions for Lampard’s men so far this season.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled with a number of injuries in recent seasons, including a ruptured Achilles tendon and a hamstring strain earlier this year.

However, the attacking midfielder feels that he is now approaching full fitness once again as he looks to win a regular spot in Lampard’s team.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s matchday programme, Hudson-Odoi said: “I feel like I’m getting more confident day by day, I feel like I’m getting over my injury much more now, and I’m feeling more free.

“I’m confident in what I’m doing, and now I need to keep working hard, keep showing myself on the pitch and keep proving that I can become better and better.

“As a dribbler, I love to receive the ball as quickly as possible and try to do what I need to do to get past the defender.

“But it’s not always about dribbling, sometimes it’s about opening up the game, finding a pass quickly inside and creating space for everyone else.

“You want to be unpredictable, you don’t want every defender to know exactly what you’re going to do as soon as you get on the ball.

“I like to change it up, play one-twos, switch the play, even if it’s driving with the ball inside and creating a chance from there.

“I just try to find different ways, a variety of different plays to get through to goal.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they host Morecambe in the third round at Stamford Bridge.

