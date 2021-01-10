Paul Merson sends warning to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Paul Merson admits that he is unsure how much time Frank Lampard will be given to turn things around at Chelsea FC.

The Blues have endured a drop in form in recent weeks to leave them outside of the top four in the Premier League following a difficult festive season for the west London side.

Chelsea FC have only won one of their last five games in the top flight to leave them in ninth place in the table and nine points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC up the Premier League table this season after the Blues finished in fourth place in the table last term and made a number of big-name signings in the summer.

However, their dip in form now means that they are off the pace in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Lampard is not sure of his best starting line-up and feels that the Blues are in need of further reinforcements in attack.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Frank Lampard needs time at Chelsea but I don’t know how much longer he has got. This is the first time he has coached world class players so you have to give him a chance.

“You can’t just spend £200m and expect it to happen overnight. It takes time, even when you have a squad full of talented players.

“I don’t think he knows his best team and that is a big problem. He probably knows the back five, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

“After that, it’s like bingo… When you’re under pressure and not winning games you chop and change every week looking for answers.

“But he needs to go back to basics and stick with a set team for three or four games so they can find some consistency.

“Don’t worry about keeping everybody happy. There’s only one person leaving the club unless you start winning.

“Chelsea need a focal point. He plays a front man one week and then three pacy forwards the next. Timo Werner hasn’t worked up front and is better off the left.

“And no disrespect to Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham though, but you’re not winning the league with them starting, and that needs addressing.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action when they take on Morecambe in the third round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

