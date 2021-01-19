Frank Lampard explains where Mason Mount can improve at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard believes that Mason Mount is capable of getting more goals for Chelsea FC from midfield.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the Blues this season and he netted the winner in the 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team so far this season, and he has started 16 of the Blues’ 18 games in the top flight this term.

Mount, however, has only managed to score three goals in all competitions for Chelsea FC this term as he looks to increase his impact in Lampard’s side.

Blues boss Lampard feels that Mount has what it takes to improve his form in front of goal and follow in his footsteps on the way to becoming a key player for Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “It’s a conversation I have a lot with Mason.

“He can get more goals from midfield. I had him at Derby that year but even then there was a feeling between me and him he could get more.

“I’m always on him about it because it was obviously something big in my game.

“As I have alluded to before, my serious goalscoring at Chelsea came in when I was 25, 26. I’m not trying to measure Mason up against myself, but I understand it’s not easy to get so many regular goals.

“The nous of being involved in general play and getting two or three opportunities for himself will come with development and work.

“He will score a lot more goals. By the time he’s 24, maturing into the prime of his career, I would like to think Mason Mount will be a player in the highest level in all senses and have at least 10 goals, maybe 15, a season in him.

“The great thing is I know he knows it and he wants it, so it will happen.”

Mount will be hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

After that, Chelsea FC will host Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday 24 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip