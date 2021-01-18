Frank Lampard issues update on Timo Werner’s Chelsea FC form

Frank Lampard has insisted that it won’t be long before Timo Werner finds top form for Chelsea FC once again following his struggles in recent games.

The 24-year-old Germany international has been getting used to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Werner was a regular fixture in the starting line-up in the first part of the season but his dip in form lately has caused Lampard to drop him to the bench in some games.

The German came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Werner missed a late chance to make it 2-0 to the visitors and the forward has only managed to score four goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Nevertheless, Lampard is convinced that it won’t be long before the new signing finds his scoring boots with the west London club.

Asked if Werner is short of confidence in front of goal, Lampard said: “I don’t know, I think it’s normal, I think if you don’t score as regularly as you want, he scored last week in the FA Cup.

“But those are goals I’ve seen him score many a time. His bread and butter is going through like that and scoring and it happens

“He has to just keep working, it’s the only way out of it. ‘We’ve all been there if you’re a goalscorer or a striker, everyone will say the same, get back on the training pitch, [be] pleased you’re getting in there, go again.

“It’ll go in for him because he’s high quality. I was delighted to see him to get through [on goal], he likes to be in those positions, we’re getting him in positions there when he came on and he will score.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they take on Leicester City away from home.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip