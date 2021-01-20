Manager tells Frank Lampard how to get best out of Timo Werner at Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC must adapt their playing style to better suit Timo Werner to get the best out of the Germany international, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Werner has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

However, the Germany international has struggled to produce his top form for the west London side since his transfer last year.

Ahead of the clash with Leicester City on Tuesday night, Werner had only managed to score four goals and make four assists in 18 Premier League appearances for the west London side.

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl coached Werner during the pair’s time at RB Leipzig, and he believes that it is up to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard to adapt his team’s style of play to get the best out of the 24-year-old striker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the clash against Leicester on Tuesday night, Hasenhuttl said: “I know Timo very well and I have seen him in situations where he was not good.

“Most of the time when I have seen this is because of the reason that the game doesn’t fit to him. The team didn’t play in the way he can bring his best on the pitch, I think.

“He is definitely a player where you have to adapt your game on him. If you do this, he will give you everything you need from a striker.

“But therefore, he has some qualities you really have to focus on. The good thing for him, I think at Leipzig, when I was there, is we concentrated completely on his qualities.

“With our quick transitions after winning the ball, it was perfect for our game. But also when he was with Julian [Nagelsmann], he was also scoring a lot of goals.

“But yeah, you really need to bring him into his best position so he can bring his strength on the pitch and then, for me, he is one of the best strikers in Europe.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they host Luton Town in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then play Wolves at home in the Premier League on Wednesday 27 January.

