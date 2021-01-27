Jose Mourinho sends message to Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC sacking

Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment at seeing Chelsea FC opt to sack Frank Lampard as their manager this week.

Lampard was sacked on Monday after a poor run of form in the Premier League caused his Chelsea FC side to slip down the table and hamper their hopes of challenging for the title this season.

The former England midfielder, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea FC, led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

However, the west London side struggled to produce consistent form during the winter period and they have dropped down the table as a result.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has now spoken out about Chelsea FC’s decision to sack Lampard after the news was confirmed on Monday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “You know, I don’t think Frank wants to speak to me or anybody apart from his close let’s say family and big friends.

“But of course, I’m always sad when a colleague loses his job and, of course, Frank is not just a colleague.

“He’s an important person in my career so of course I feel sorry he did. But like one of your colleagues was saying to me, it’s the brutality of football, especially the brutality of modern football.

“So when you become a manager, it’s something you have to know sooner or later is going to happen to you.”

Chelsea FC are in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who beat Luton Town in the FA Cup in Lampard’s final game in charge, will then return to top-flight action with a home clash against Burnley at the weekend.

