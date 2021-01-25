‘He is crucial to the team’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC star

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Mason Mount following his excellent recent form for Chelsea FC.

The England international has been one of Chelsea FC’s top performers this season so far, and he continues to be a shining light for the Blues despite their recent dip in form.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the Blues side this term despite the influx of new signings at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and made three assists in 18 Premier League games for Lampard’s men so far this term.

Mount will be hoping to start for the west London side when they attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Wednesday night with a home clash against Wolves.

Lampard, who worked with Mount during his time in charge at Derby County, has been delighted by what he has seen from the midfielder in a Chelsea FC shirt in recent months.

Asked about Mount before the FA Cup clash with Luton, Lampard said: “He is crucial to the team.

“At the moment he is the player in the team playing with confidence and with a work ethic. So he stays in the team for that.

“It is similar to what he turns out all the time for Chelsea, but now he is getting recognition for it. He is growing. Tough times are sometimes good for young players. They see how other players react and the right way to react.

“People ask me why I wouldn’t change the team, but when players are playing well, I have no problem to keep playing them.

“Of course at some stage you look for moments to rest because of the amount of games we are playing, but on the flipside Mason is as fit as they come.

“He does everything right, so if anyone can handle games and minute it’s him.”

Chelsea FC are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they aim to bounce back from their stuttering form and hoist themselves back into the top four.

