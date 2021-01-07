Olivier Giroud: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Olivier Giroud has issued his backing for Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard despite the pressure mounting on the former England midfielder.

Lampard’s situation at Stamford Bridge has become something of a talking point over the last few weeks after the Blues suffered a dip in form in the Premier League over the festive period.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them off the pace in the title race.

The west London side were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge at the weekend as they were left seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Lampard’s situtation at the club is likely to become a source of speculation in the coming weeks if the Blues are unable to turn around their stuttering form.

Now, Chelsea FC striker Giroud has opened up about how much he enjoys playing under Lampard for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview with Stadium Astro, Giroud said: “It’s nice to have a young manager so even if he will still learn all through his career, he’s already got a lot of qualities to manage a team.

“I wish he could join a bit more in circles to play with us but his knee is not right right now so hopefully will get better soon and we can play with him.

“He’s got good ideas and for me it’s always nice to have a manager who was a big player, who has won a lot of things.

“He can always make you improve.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Morecambe in the third round at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will then return to Premier League action with a trip to Fulham on Friday 15 January.

