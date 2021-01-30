Michael Owen criticises ‘poor’ Chelsea FC display against Wolves

Michael Owen has criticised Chelsea FC for producing a “poor” performance in their first game under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The west London side played out a goalless draw against the visitors at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in Tuchel’s first game since he was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor on Monday.

Tuchel has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC back up the Premier League table after a disappointing run of form left them well off the pace in the race for the title.

The Blues failed to click into gear against Wolves in midweek as they ended up having to settle for a draw against Wolves.

And former Liverpool FC striker Owen was not particularly impressed by what he saw from Tuchel’s side in midweek.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Owen said: “I think it was a poor game.

“A poor performance from Chelsea, who had all the possession, but didn’t really look like scoring.

“We’ve become accustomed to Chelsea, under Frank Lampard, to Chelsea scoring goals, conceding goals a plenty and looking like scoring from different areas of the pitch whereas this was very one-dimensional and a game of very few chances.”

Reflecting on Tuchel’s appointment, Owen continued: “I like the way he spoke. He said the right things, he was positive.

“I can imagine sitting in the dressing room, thinking, ‘it’s great, the manager is pleased with us, he’s explained why he’s positive about the future.’

“He said the right things. I think we’re going to enjoy watching his teams in the future, but today was pretty poor.

“They’ve got an exceptional group of players, invested a lot, good youth, backing of the board and an exceptional coach.

“We’re not having a go at Tuchel, we just feel sorry for Lampard and I’m sure Chelsea are going to do well.”

Chelsea FC will attempt to get their first victory under Tuchel when they take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

After that, the Blues will prepare for a crunch clash against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Thursday night next week.

