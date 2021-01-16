Paul Merson rates Chelsea FC’s title hopes ahead of Fulham clash

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC are still capable of getting themselves back into the Premier League title race this season.

The Blues have suffered something of a dip in form in recent weeks and they have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

That poor run of results over the festive period has left the Blues down in ninth place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are 10 points behind leaders Manchester United in the race for the Premier League title.

Despite their poor run of recent form, ex-Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the Blues will be able to haul themselves back into contention if they can string together a run of positive results.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said: “The way the season is going, if you can win three games on the trot, you’re back in the title race.

“Teams are losing games and dropping points left, right and centre. If you put a run of five wins together, you’re probably top of the league. That wasn’t the case last year.

“If this was Chelsea’s points tally last season or the season before, I’d say Chelsea are in trouble. But not this season. They’re still in it, big time.

“That’s why I still don’t think Chelsea are out of it. Whoever you are, put five wins together and you’re in it.”

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round at the weekend and they will take on Luton Town in the next round later this month.

The Blues will face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday 19 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip