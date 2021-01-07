Paul Merson suggests Chelsea FC need to make this signing

Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea FC may need to sign a new centre-forward in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a number of players in the mid-season transfer window despite having spent big in the summer.

Chelsea FC have suffered an alarming dip in form in recent weeks and they currently find themselves outside of the top four and off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

The west London side have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they currently find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Merson feels that the Blues may have to look at bringing in a new centre-forward in the January transfer window to add further firepower to their squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “I don’t know where Werner plays.

“I think Chelsea may have signed him to play as a striker, but that is not working, and if his best position is off the left, then Chelsea need a centre forward.

“No disrespect to Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham, but you are not going to win the Premier League with those as your front two.

“Giroud and Abraham do great on their day, but they are not going to be in the top six Premier League goal-scorers this season, or any season. How many teams have won the Premier League without having a player in the top six scorers?”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Morecambe on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Friday 15 January as they look to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip