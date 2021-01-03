Christian Pulisic has picked Olivier Giroud as the most “lethal” finisher at Chelsea FC following his recent good form for the Blues.

Giroud had been linked with a move way from Stamford Bridge in recent transfer windows but the French forward ended up staying at the west London club.

The former Arsenal star has been in good form for Frank Lampard’s men this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for the Blues, despite him being limited to just six starts in all competitions.

USA international Pulisic has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Giroud this season and he reckons that he is the top finisher at the club.

Asked who the top finisher is at Chelsea FC, Pulisic replied: “I would have to go with Olivier Giroud.

“[He’s a] lethal finisher, especially with first-time shots or volleys. He just always gets a clean contact on the ball. He’s really strong in front of goal.”

Both Pulisic and Giroud will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The west London side are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after having won just one of their last five outings in the top flight to leave them outside of the top four.

