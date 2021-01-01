Ray Parlour admits he’s been left ‘baffled’ by Chelsea FC

Ray Parlour has admitted that he has been left “baffled” by Chelsea FC’s inconsistent form in the Premier League this season.

The Blues finished in fourth place in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge last season and they were busy in the summer transfer window as they brought in a number of big-name players.

Chelsea FC signed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva in the summer and the Blues made a decent start to the new campaign.

However, their form has tapered off somewhat in the last few games, with the Blues having only managed to win one of their last five outings in the top flight and losing three times in that run.

Chelsea FC are currently outside of the top four in the Premier League as they bid to get their campaign back on track.

Although former Arsenal star Parlour concedes that the Blues have been missing the injured Ziyech in recent games, he has been left bemused by the west London side’s form.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Parlour said: “The team that has baffled me at the moment is Chelsea.

“Chelsea were looking so good under Frank, then suddenly they have a couple of defeats.

“Even against Villa, Villa were superb, looked like they could get something out of the game and nearly won the game.

“Chelsea were knocking on the door as well but Frank must be scratching his head.

“I know they lost Ziyech, who has been sensational since he’s been there, but I thought it could be a very close season for them this year.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip