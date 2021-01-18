Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Mason Mount following his fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday night.

The England international produced a fine display for Frank Lampard’s side and scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute to help the Blues notch up their first Premier League win in three outings.

Mount has been in good form for Chelsea FC this season and he has now scored two goals and made three assists in 17 Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.

Former Liverpool FC and Tottenham midfielder was impressed by what he saw from Mount on Saturday but he now feels that the 22-year-old needs to add more goals and consistency to his game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Redknapp said of Mount’s performance: “He was the man today for Chelsea.

“From minute one, he wanted the ball, he made things happen, he was energetic, he pressed and then he obviously had this pivotal moment with a really important volley.

“That’s his first goal in 13 Premier League games, he needs to do that more. That’s something he can add because of his quality, even the strike he had first half.

“Frank knows it’s not just his goals and what he does, it’s the way that he sets the tempo and starts that press and that’s why he picks him week in, in week out.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

The Blues still find themselves outside of the top four in the Premier League as they aim to try and haul themselves back into the top-flight title race.

