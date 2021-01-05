Roy Keane issues warning to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Roy Keane has warned Frank Lampard that he won’t have long to turn around Chelsea FC’s stuttering form in the Premier League.

The Blues suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they slumped to their third defeat in five top-flight games.

First-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Ben Foden and Kevin De Bruyne put the game beyond the Blues, with Callum Hudson-Odoi having netted a second-half consolation for the home side.

Chelsea FC’s poor run of form in the Premier League has seen them take just four points from their last five games in the top flight, and Lampard’s men have dropped down into eighth place in the table.

With Chelsea FC having spent so big on bringing in new players in the summer transfer window, Manchester United legend Keane feels that the Blues boss is under pressure to deliver and must turn things around quickly.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s defeat, Keane said: “I didn’t realise the word ‘patience’ exists at Chelsea, particularly for managers.

“I don’t think Frank is going to get that much time. There is huge pressure this year because of the money they have spent.

“He’s new to it. He’s 42 years of age. [Jurgen] Klopp came from Dortmund and won big prizes over there.

“He’s up against all these managers – [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Jose] Mourinho, [Pep] Guardiola. These guys have got CVs behind them. He won’t get the time Klopp got [at Liverpool].”

“Chelsea don’t give managers time. It’s in their DNA and history.

Chelsea FC’s next Premier League game is a trip to face London rivals Fulham on Friday 15 January.

The Blues are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Morecambe in the third round on Sunday.

