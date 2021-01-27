Tammy Abraham has praised Timo Werner for the work rate he has been displaying since his transfer to Chelsea FC in the summer.

The Germany has been getting used to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the west London side from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

Werner, 24, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season but he has struggled to find consistent form in front of goal so far.

The striker has netted four goals and made four assists in the top flight so far this term, but he has only scored one goal in his last 10 outings in all competitions for the Blues.

Abraham was Chelsea FC’s hero on Sunday when he netted all three of the Blues’ goals in their 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

The England international has praised Werner for the attitude he has shown since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, and he is backing him to find consistent form soon.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Abraham said: “I feel that to be a new player coming into the Premier League it is never easy.

“I have had my struggles last season where I went a couple of games without scoring myself, so I know the pressure that comes with it.

“You just have to keep getting into the right areas and putting yourself out there.

“One thing I love about Timo is that even in hard times he always works his socks off. He is a top player and it is always good to have those players around you.

“As a striker, you just have to keep making the runs and getting yourself in those positions. Eventually it will come for you.”

Chelsea FC are in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in their first game since Frank Lampard’s sacking.

