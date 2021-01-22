Thiago Silva makes vow to Chelsea FC fans about stuttering form

Thiago Silva has insisted that he is “convinced” that Chelsea FC will be able to turn around their stuttering form in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League since the festive period, with Frank Lampard’s side struggling in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League and they were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City in the top flight on Tuesday night.

Their poor form has caused them to drop down the Premier League table and out of the top four, heaping the pressure on Lampard.

Thiago Silva has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team since his move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer window last year.

And the veteran Brazilian defender took to his personal Instagram account to insist that the Blues will be able to turn things around in the coming games.

Posting after the defeat by Leicester City, Thiago Silva wrote: “Nobody said it was going to be easy.

“A lot of effort, determination, courage and dedication is required to win. That’s why we will not give up.

“Everything happens for a reason. We need to give our blood and sweat. I am convinced we will meet our objectives! Come on @chelseafc.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Luton Town in the fourth round on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

