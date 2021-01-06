Thiago Silva delivers honest verdict on Chelsea FC’s stuttering form

Thiago Silva has admitted that he is concerned about Chelsea FC’s recent dip in form after the Blues dropped out of the Premier League’s top four.

Frank Lampard’s side struggled to produce consistent performances in the top flight over the Christmas period and they have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC suffered another blow to their title hopes on Sunday when they were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC following their stuttering form.

Summer Chelsea FC signing Thiago Silva has admitted that he is at a loss to explain the Blues’ disappointing form in recent weeks as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Speaking to French media after Chelsea FC’s loss to Manchester City on Sunday, Thiago Silva said: “No, I don’t understand what’s wrong.

“If I understood before, I think I could have given some advice, but that’s how it is.

“It’s football, it’s the Premier League: one of the toughest championships in the the world.

“You have to be careful, work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think the team is good and the second half was much better than the first in my opinion.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Morecambe at Stamford Bridge in the third round.

The Blues will then play Fulham away from home in the Premier League on Friday 15 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip