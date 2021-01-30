Thiago Silva admits ‘mixed feelings’ about Chelsea FC situation

Thiago Silva reflects on Frank Lampard's sacking and Thomas Tuchel's appointment at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 30 January 2021, 05:45 UK
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screen grab / BT Sport)
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab / BT Sport)

Thiago Silva has admitted that he has been left with mixed feelings following the sacking of Frank Lampard and appointment of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC.

Lampard was given his marching orders on Monday last week after a poor run of form over the festive period caused Chelsea FC to drop down the Premier League table.

Former PSG boss Tuchel was swiftly brought in to replace Lampard and the German head coach oversaw his first game in charge when the Blues played out a goalless draw with Wolves on Wednesday night.

Thiago Silva worked under Tuchel during the pair’s time together at PSG and although the defender was disappointed to see Lampard leave the club, he is also looking forward to working under his former boss once again.

Thiago Silva said: “It’s been a tough week with the departure of one manager and the arrival of a new one.

“I have a really good relationship and get on well with them both. The six months I spent working with Frank were fantastic.

“And I had two unbelievable years with Tuchel in Paris too, including getting to the final of the Champions League.

“It’s been a really unique week for me, different to anything I’ve experienced before, because when managers have changed before, the incoming coach has never been someone I’ve already worked with, who I already have such a good relationship with. It’s always been new managers who I’ve not worked with before.

“So I’m left with mixed feelings. Sadness for one, happiness for the other.”

Thiago Silva will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side will then turn their attentions towards preparing for their crunch showdown with bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Thursday night.

