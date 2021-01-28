Thomas Tuchel sends message to Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC appointment

Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to Frank Lampard after he was named as Chelsea FC’s new manager following the former England midfielder’s sacking.

Lampard was given his marching orders on Monday morning after a poor run of results in the Premier League caused the Blues to slip down the table.

Tuchel was promptly named as the west London side’s new manager on Tuesday and he has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC up the Premier League table as they bid to get themselves back into contention for a European spot.

The German head coach has signed an 18-month contract with the Blues, who have the option to extend his deal further.

Speaking in his first interview following his appointment, Tuchel underlined the “respect” he has for the work Lampard did at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel said: “I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

“I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues will then take on Tottenham away from home in the Premier League on Thursday 4 February.

