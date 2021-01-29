Thomas Tuchel rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title hopes

Thomas Tuchel has played down suggestions that Chelsea FC could challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The German head coach is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor on Monday.

Tuchel oversaw a goalless draw with Wolves in his first Chelsea FC game in charge on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge as the Blues dropped more Premier League points.

That result has left Chelsea FC in eighth place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City as things stand.

Tuchel admits that he is not thinking about the title race as things stand and instead is focused on helping to guide Chelsea FC up the Premier League table and back into the top four.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Tuchel said: “The title, ooh, far away, we have to be realistic at the same time.

“When you sign for Chelsea as manager it’s absolutely right you sign for the expectation to fight for titles; Premier League, Champions League and cups.

“It’s absolutely clear, but at the same time we have to be realistic that there are a lot of teams and points between us and fourth.

“So maybe it’s the best time now to step up in the middle of the season. Don’t lose the focus in looking too far.

“Stay now and work on a daily basis on details and progression in our game, and points will follow.

“I’m absolutely sure we have the capacity to hurt everybody in every league and competition and it’s my job to bring evidence of that as fast as possible.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight recently and have only won one of their last five outings in the English top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip