Alan Smith is tipping Timo Werner to start finding his form in front of goal for Chelsea FC following a slow start to the new campaign from the German.

Werner has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Blues team this term, having made 19 Premier League appearances so far, but he has only managed to score four goals and make four assists in the top flight.

Werner will be hoping to improve his form in the coming weeks as Chelsea FC look to get out of their slump in form, which has left them down in eighth place in the table following a run of one win in five games.

Former Arsenal star Smith does not think it will be long before Werner finds his feet at the west London club, but he is more concerned about Kai Havertz’s slow start.

Writing in his column for the London Evening Standard, Smith said: “Top coaches make players better. They educate, nurture and accelerate development. In truth, there aren’t many at Chelsea improving just now. Mason Mount, I think, would be the only one.

“If that’s a cause for concern, so are the struggles of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

“To be fair, I’m sure Werner will soon start scoring again. At 24, with 35 caps for Germany, the striker is well equipped to clamber out of this slump.

“Havertz is a little different. Clearly short on confidence, his cause hasn’t been helped by being moved about.

“It seems Lampard can’t quite work out how best to fit the 21-year-old playmaker into Chelsea’s system.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

