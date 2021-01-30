Thomas Tuchel reveals personal Chelsea FC message from Frank Lampard

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Frank Lampard sent a personal message to him to wish him all the best for his time in charge at Chelsea FC.

The German head coach has been appointed as the west London club’s new manager following the dismissal of Lampard on Monday last week.

Lampard’s one-and-a-half year tenure in charge of the Blues came to an end after a disappointing run of form caused the Blues to drop down the Premier League table.

Former PSG and Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel was swiftly brought in as Lampard’s replacement and he oversaw a goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in his first game in charge on Wednesday night.

Tuchel will now be aiming to help steer Chelsea FC up the Premier League table, starting when they take on Burnley in the top flight at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And the new Chelsea FC head coach has revealed that Lampard has gone up further in his estimations after he received a good luck message from the former England midfielder.

Tuchel said: “It (my view of Lampard) just got bigger when I received a message today in the morning, a personal message to wish me all the best and maybe meet in the future when this is possible.

“Honestly, nothing has changed there but in the last 72 hours the club made clear to me this is not my fault.

“I cannot change the situation for him, the decision was made and I was handed the opportunity. I mean what I say.”

Asked about suggestions that some fans will be disappointed by the nature of Lampard’s sudden departure, Tuchel replied: “I don’t know, I hope not because that would be hard on the team.

“The fans are so close and behind the team, it makes a big difference. I know it was a big disappointment for the fanbase that Frank was sacked and I said before, I have the biggest respect. I was a huge fan of Frank as a player.

