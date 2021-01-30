Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel

Ian Wright believes that Chelsea FC have the potential to develop into a “frightening” team under Thomas Tuchel.

The German head coach has been appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge and has already taken charge of his first Premier League game.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night as they failed to return to winning ways following Tuchel’s appointment.

Tuchel was swiftly brought in to replace Lampard after the former England midfielder was given his marching orders following the Blues’ slide down the Premier League table.

The former PSG coach will now be aiming to get his Chelsea FC team firing as they look to climb the table and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

Former Arsenal striker Wright believes that Tuchel could end up being an excellent appointment for Chelsea FC as he looks to steer the Blues up the table.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “If it works out how I believe it might work out for Chelsea because they’ve got the players to do it, Chelsea are going to be pretty dangerous if they get it right with him.

“Because what I like about him is he’s not really fussed about what they say upstairs, if they say something that makes him unhappy he will let them know.

“And he doesn’t care if the star players are giving him any kind of problem, he will let them know. He’s doing what he’s doing and it’s straight down the line.

“So if they buy into that then obviously we’re going to see a different kind of Chelsea with a different kind of ruthlessness and steeliness to them and intensity, and that could be quite frightening.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

