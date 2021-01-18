Wayne Bridge names Chelsea FC’s best player after Fulham win

Wayne Bridge has named Mason Mount as Chelsea FC’s best player right now after he fired the Blues to a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday night.

The England international has been a constant presence in the Chelsea FC team this season despite the influx of new signings at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and made three assists in 17 Premier League games for Frank Lampard’s men this term and has earned his place in the first team with a series of solid performances.

Mount scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea FC in the 78th minute at Craven Cottage on Saturday night as he helped to fire the Blues to an important win in the Premier League.

Former Chelsea FC star Bridge has now singled out Mount for special praise following his influential performance against the Cottagers.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Bridge said: “He [Mount] is probably one of the first, if not the first name on the team sheet.

“There’s probably three or four that are there and he’s definitely one of them.

“He’s their best player at the moment.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Leicester City in the top flight.

They will then face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday next weekend.

