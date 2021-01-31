Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel is backing Timo Werner to find his top form for Chelsea FC in the coming weeks.

The Germany international has struggled to produce consistent form for the Blues since his move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

So far, Werner has only managed to score four goals and make four assists in 19 games in the Premier League this season, and he has only netted once in his last 10 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Werner will be hoping to start for the Blues when they take on Burnley at home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with the west London side looking for their first victory since Tuchel’s appointment as the club’s new head coach last week.

Tuchel believes that Werner will start firing on all cylinders again once he is able to rediscover his confidence.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tuchel said of Werner’s body language: “At the moment his face is a bit closed, the weight is on his shoulders.

“He cares a lot, and that shows he has a fantastic character. Sometimes as a striker it does not help if you care a lot; sometimes it’s better not to care at all, but he’s not that guy.

“He cares, but he’s not happy with himself and with the way things have gone lately.

“Right now it’s important for him to rebuild his trust in himself, and re-find a smile on his face, and stop doubting himself too much.

“It’s my job to help him with this, and then also find a position where we can use his strengths.”

Tuchel continued: “From his profile it is a given he prefers to have space.

“He is super fast and he likes to play on the last line, very high up but a little bit more to the left so he is half open to the opponents’ goal and can receive balls into the open space.

“Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces?

“That’s my job and I’m absolutely convinced we can because the guy is young, the guy is open, the guy is friendly, and the guy is eager to learn.”

Chelsea FC are looking to haul themselves back into contention for a top-four finish after a slump in form has left them in mid-table.

They will take on bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Thursday night.

