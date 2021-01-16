William Gallas has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United to strengthen their midfield options.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a number of potential signings this month as Frank Lampard considers adding to his squad in time for the second half of the season.

Rice, 22, has long been linked with a move away from West Ham United, and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing the England international.

Recent reports in the media have suggested that Rice would be open to a move to Chelsea FC at some point in the future after having been released by the Blues during his youth career.

Now, former Arsenal and Chelsea FC defender Gallas has advised the Blues to make a move to bring Rice to Stamford Bridge to bolster their squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gallas replied when asked if Rice would be a good fit for Chelsea FC: “He’s a good player. For his age, he’s unbelievable.

“Very strong and technically, he’s almost got everything. For me, he has to leave West Ham to get to the next level because he could be a top-class player.

“To be a top-class player, he has to train everyday alongside top-class players which is why for me he has to leave West Ham next season.

“He looks like he has a strong personality, I think he would be a good signing for Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways after having only won one of their last five games in the English top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip