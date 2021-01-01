Chelsea FC need a player like RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen to get the best out of summer recruit Timo Werner, according to former Blues striker Tony Cascarino.

The Blues won the race to sign Werner in a £53m deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window despite the Germany international being heavily linked with a switch to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

Werner has struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League following a poor return of four goals in 16 appearances in the English top flight for the west London side so far this term.

The German striker hasn’t scored since netting in Chelsea FC’s 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on 7 November.

Werner has gone 11 games without a goal in all competitions – a run which prompted Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard to drop the summer signing for their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa earlier this week.

However, former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino believes that Werner is missing the help of his RB Leipzig team-mate Poulsen, likening the duo’s partnership to Michael Owen and Emile Heskey at Liverpool FC.

“It’s a tricky one, because I’ve seen a lot of Werner and when he was at Leipzig he played alongside Poulsen who is a big centre-forward, and he played off the left of him and thrived,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“It’s a bit like Michael Owen – Michael Owen without Emile Heskey was never going to be the same player.

“Michael was blisteringly quick but had not the greatest of touches, but he always fired goals when he had a big lad beside him to take the pressure off him.

“Werner is exactly the same to me; he is blisteringly quick, his touch is not exceptional, he’s technically not bad but not great… he can’t play centre-forward on his own.

“He just can’t, because he can’t lead a line or bring players into play. He has to play off the left side of someone.

“The surprising thing for me on the substitution was when Giroud came off [against Villa], you have to put Tammy Abraham on if you are going to put Werner on, because he has to play off the left side.

“The problem Frank has is that [Christian] Pulisic was probably Chelsea’s most dangerous forward and he looked very lively and always wanted to get on the left. Pulisic is a better left-sided player than Werner in the way Chelsea play.

“It’s one of Frank’s biggest challenges he has got over the next few games.”

Werner arrived at Chelsea FC with a big reputation after the Germany international netted 28 times in 34 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The Germany international netted a phenomenal 78 times in 127 top-flight fixtures in the Bundesliga to establish himself as a top goal-scorer in Europe.

Chelsea FC will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

