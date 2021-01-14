Chelsea FC consider former boss to help Frank Lampard – report

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is considering Avram Grant as an appointment to help Frank Lampard if the club legend is unable to improve results, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues owner is weighing up a move to bring Grant back to Chelsea FC to work with the under-pressure Lampard in the second half of the Premier League season.

The same article states that the Russian oligarch believes that Grant could add vital experience and wisdom to Lampard’s coaching staff thanks to his experience.

According to the same story, Grant believes that his experience is better suited to a managerial position than a behind-the-scenes role but could return to the west London side on a short-term deal.

The report doesn’t give an insight into how Lampard would react to Grant’s potential return after the Chelsea FC manager played under the Israeli following his appointment in 2007.

Chelsea FC have dropped down to ninth place in the Premier League table following four defeats in their last six top-flight outings to undermine their title challenge.

The Blues are 10 points behind Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 1-0 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will hope to secure a return to winning ways when Chelsea FC take on Fulham in the west London derby on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip