Chelsea FC could look to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their next manager if the Blues decide to sack Frank Lampard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is reluctant to sack Lampard but the Blues legend is under pressure following the west London side’s miserable run of results.

The same article states that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have been impressed by Rodgers following his impact at Leicester City since taking over the reins in 2017.

According to the same story, the Northern Ireland head coach would be interested in taking charge of Chelsea FC but the Leicester boss wouldn’t be prepared to quit his post at the King Power Stadium until the end of the 2020-21 Premier League title race.

The Daily Mirror go on to reveal Abramovich is “desperate” for Lampard to succeed at Stamford Bridge but Lampard is under relentless pressure following five defeats in their last eight outings.

Rodgers looks set to steer Leicester to a sustained title challenge given the Foxes are currently in third place and two points behind leaders Manchester United.

The former Chelsea FC youth coach led Liverpool FC to a title challenge in 2013-14 before the Reds squandered their advantage in the final three games of the season.

Chelsea FC will take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game on Wednesday after Lampard’s men lost 2-0 to Leicester last time out in the top flight.

