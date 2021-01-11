Chelsea FC are ready to enter the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are ready to compete for the France international’s signature at the end of the Premier League season as Frank Lampard looks to improve his back four.

The same article predicts that Upamecano is set to be one of the hottest prospects in the summer transfer market given that the Frenchman has a £40m contract release clause.

According to the same story, the France international has a relatively low contract release clause given Upamecano’s standing as one of the most promising defenders in Europe.

The Daily Mail reveal that Chelsea FC have become the latest club to express an interest in the RB Leipzig defender as the suitors queue up in a hope to sign the French defender.

The report adds that the west London side are already on the lookout to sign a long-term replacement for veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The report reveals that FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Manchester United have all been linked with a swoop for Upamecano.

The RB Leipzig defender has scored one goal in 10 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Upamecano has netted four times in 129 games since his move to RB Leipzig from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg in the 2017 January transfer window.

